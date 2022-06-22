Pc killer David Bieber attacked prison officer with metal bar
A policeman's killer attacked a prison officer with a metal bar, leaving her seriously hurt.
David Bieber, 56, was serving a prison sentence for murdering West Yorkshire Pc Ian Broadhurst when he sprung the attack on Alison Smith.
He attacked her with a home-made pointed metal bar at at HMP Long Lartin, Worcestershire, in August 2017.
He was cleared of attempted murder but found guilty of wounding with intent at Worcester Crown Court.
The former US Marine had denied all the charges.
The court heard he used two long pieces of metal taped together and pointed at one end to attack Ms Smith, who was left bleeding from wounds to her face and right arm.
Bieber claimed he had not meant to seriously harm her and had been trying to "create a scene" in order to get a transfer to HMP Belmarsh.
Jurors deliberated for two days before unanimously convicting him of the lesser offence as well as a charge of possessing the unauthorised offensive weapon.
Bieber is already serving a minimum 37-year jail sentence for murdering PC Broadhurst, who he shot in the head and chest in Leeds in 2003 and injured his colleague Pc Neil Roper.
The officers had questioned him in their patrol car about his stolen BMW.
He was found guilty of murder in 2004 and jailed for life with a recommendation he should never be released.
Judge Nicolas Cartwright told Bieber he faces extradition to the United States for other offences if he is ever judged fit for release.
