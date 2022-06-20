Fears for relatives as Afghan family finds safety in Droitwich
A former Afghan adviser for British security forces has spoken of how he has found safety in the UK but fears for his family still in the country.
Timor, 38, came to Droitwich, Worcestershire, nine months ago with his wife Hasina, a trainee doctor.
His was one of 88 Afghan families to move to the county but he said his parents are at risk and constantly have to move home to evade the Taliban.
He said they are a target due to his role supporting British forces.
Timor worked as a cultural advisor for the Army and he, along with his family, have been granted indefinite leave to stay in the UK.
He arrived with Hasina and their daughter and son, aged four and two, after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August.
The Taliban said there would be no revenge on the people of Afghanistan but there have been reports of threats and violence against people who helped British forces.
"With the position that I used to work down there I would not be safe if I stayed," Timor said.
He said soldiers searched his house after he left and were now looking for other family members. He said his parents were also trying to leave the country.
"I can't imagine living in Afghanistan right now," Hasina said.
"Every day we could feel the danger. When I left home for my job there would be rockets and bombs exploding in the road, it was always dangerous.
"Now women are like prisoners, they cant go out from their homes, they have no work, no education - it is unbelievable."
She is now taking English lessons and hopes to resume her training as a doctor.
"Droitwich is a nice place, a small town but beautiful," she said.
"The people are really supporting us. They always ask how we are."
"Our children are lucky to grow up here, they will get an education and they will be able to do whatever they want. I am happy for them."
Worcestershire County Council has pledged to give homes to 230 people from Afghanistan by 2025.
