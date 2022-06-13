Sinton Green: Plan to turn barns into five new homes
A plan to convert a number of barns in Worcestershire into five new homes has been put forward.
The homes would be built at Noken Farm in Sinton Green, near Worcester, which has been farmed by the Pritchard family for more than 50 years.
The application said the "dated" barns on the 158 acre (64 hectare) site would be dwellings maintaining "the rural character of the surrounding area".
Local residents can have their say on the plan until 30 June.
The proposed development was currently before planners at Malvern Hills District Council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The farming business was set to continue at the site and the development was not expected to impact its operations, according to the application.
"The added presence of the proposed dwelling houses will enhance the security of the site at a time of rising farm machinery and livestock thefts," a statement with the application added.