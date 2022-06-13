Covid-19 visiting rules relaxed at Worcestershire hospitals
- Published
Open visiting has returned at a hospital trust following an easing of pandemic restrictions.
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust said up to two visitors will be able to see patients between 10:00 and 22:00, seven days a week.
It is now in place at the Alexandra, Kidderminster and Worcestershire Royal Hospitals.
Chief nursing officer Paula Gardner thanked patients and families for adhering to Covid-19 rules.
"Our new open visiting policy, which follows national guidance around visiting to healthcare settings, will allow our patients to be fully reconnected with their loved ones," she said.
"I would again like to extend our thanks and gratitude to our patients, their families and loved ones for their understanding and adherence to the visiting rules that we have had to impose throughout the Covid pandemic."
The open visiting rules apply to adult inpatient ward areas, the trust said.
Visitors to maternity, neonatal and children's wards, intensive care and high dependency units should check visiting times before they visit.
