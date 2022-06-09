Equine herpes outbreak confirmed at Worcestershire stables
- Published
An outbreak of an equine herpes virus has been confirmed at the stable of a Grand National-winning trainer.
Movement restrictions have been placed on Dr Richard Newland's stable, at Elmbridge near Droitwich, Worcestershire.
The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) said further testing would be carried out to determine the exact strain.
Trainers have also been warned to be watchful of any horses which ran at three events earlier in June.
The fixtures were Uttoxeter on 2 June, Worcester on 4 June and Southwell on Monday.
The BHA has moved to reassure trainers sending horses to Uttoxeter on Friday that the course has been fully disinfected.
While the precise strain of the virus has not been confirmed, the authority said it presumed it was EHV-1.
This strain causes respiratory disease, mainly in young horses, abortion in pregnant mares and neurological disease in all horses, the BHA said.
It added it was not aware of any confirmed cases in other yards.
Dr Newland trained Pineau De Re, the horse that won the showcase race at Aintree in 2014.
