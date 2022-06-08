Disabled woman let down by Worcestershire council failures
- Published
A council tried to blame a woman for its own failures which left her unable to fund her care needs, a report said.
The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman criticised unacceptable delays at Worcestershire County Council in completing a social care assessment.
Its report said the woman was left without the support she was entitled to for more than a year after her stroke.
The BBC has contacted the local authority for its response to the ombudsman's findings.
The report said the woman had a stroke in August 2020 after which she told the council she was struggling to support herself and needed help with personal care, meals and medication.
She was put in touch with social workers but struggled to fill out financial forms and paperwork due to her disability.
'Unacceptable' delays
The report found the local authority acknowledged there had been a delay in setting up payments to the woman but had blamed her "changing decisions" and "refusal to sign the financial form".
The ombudsman said it was concerned the council sought to blame the woman and there was no evidence she did not co-operate with officers.
Delays and incorrect information meant that when the ombudsman started investigating her case a year later, the woman was still not receiving the direct payments she was entitled to.
"The council's failure meant a vulnerable woman with serious health problems was left without funding to meet her essential care needs for more than a year," said Michal King, from the ombudsman.
"While I appreciate the pressures councils are under, and particularly during the time in question, the delay in this case is unacceptable."
The ombudsman recommended the council apologise to the woman and also pay her £3,000 compensation.
