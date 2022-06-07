Worcester RSPCA rescue badger from six metre concrete pit
- Published
A badger that got trapped six metres down a concrete pit has been rescued and released back into the wild.
The animal was spotted in the pit at Kempsey Sewage Works near Worcester on 23 May.
The pit - a storm tank - is used to stop heavy rain overflowing into sewage pipes.
Freya Lamb, from the RSPCA, said: "Thank goodness [the pit] was empty and it wasn't raining! He was lucky he picked a sunny weekend to fall in".
Ms Lamb entered the tank with a ladder and used specialist equipment to catch the wild animal.
"He luckily didn't have any visible injuries and was hissing and walking fine," Ms Lamb said.
The RSPCA urges people who spot trapped animals to call in the charity rather than trying to rescue them, as the likes of badgers and foxes can bite and scratch when they are scared or injured.
"He was very lucky because he could have easily perished stuck down in the pit without anything to eat or drink," the badger's rescuer said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk