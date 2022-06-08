Plan to shut Worcester railway crossings after near misses
A city council wants to shut two railway crossings for three years after several near misses between people and trains.
To do this, Worcester City Council will create a public protection order on two footpaths between Brickfields Park crossing and Astwood road.
Another footpath will close at Kays railway crossing, which links Bromyard Road and Laugherne Brook Nature Reserve.
The order will ban public use.
There was an "extraordinarily high number" of anti-social incidents, including bricks being thrown at trains at the Brickfields crossings, which led to its closure between July 2017 and July 2020, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
At the Kays crossing, 10 incidents were reported between May and November 2019 including one death and seven "deliberate misuses" including six involving young people.
There were also two near misses where a train driver had to slam on emergency breaks.
Kays crossing is regularly used by schoolchildren and is said to suffer from poor visibility. A fence was put up to protect the area but the council said that was also regularly vandalised.
In a consultation held earlier this year on the plan to close the two crossings, just under two-thirds of the 161 responses said they did not support the closure of the Kays crossing.
Out of 102 people that responded to the survey on the Brickfields crossing, just over half said they would support closing the crossing.
Many people said closing the crossings would only push anti-social behaviour somewhere else, the LDRS reported.
The council's communities committee will be meeting at the Guildhall later.
