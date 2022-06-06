Five youths in court accused of Asda stab murder in Redditch
- Published
Five youths have appeared in court accused of murdering a man who was stabbed outside a supermarket.
Ian Kirwan died after being attacked at the Asda store on Jinnah Road, Redditch, Worcestershire, on 8 March.
The youths, all males aged between 13 and 15 years old - who cannot be named for legal reasons - appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Monday.
Three of them have denied murdering Mr Kirwan, while two others have yet to enter pleas.
The Recorder of Worcester Judge James Burbidge QC set a provisional date for a six-week trial, starting on 7 November.
Paying tribute at the time of his death, Mr Kirwan's family said the software engineer was the warmest, kindest man who was always there for anybody in need.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk