Medal firm 'proud' to have Royal Warrant
- Published
A medal company says it is "immensely proud" to have a Royal Warrant to supply items to the Queen.
Worcestershire Medal Service has made state honour medals from its bases in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, and Birmingham.
They include Deborah James' damehood, after it was announced she would be honoured for campaigning on bowel cancer awareness.
About 800 firms nationwide hold a warrant from the Queen.
Worcestershire Medal Service chief executive Phil McDermott said: "The day we got it [the Royal Warrant] was a feeling of immense pride that the quality of our work had been recognised at the very highest level."
Supervisor Helen Coleman stated it was "one of the best jobs that I've ever had".
The Queen's saddlery department has been buying goods from family-owned Abbey England in Walsall for more than two decades.
Chief executive Richard Brown said: "It's one of the greatest moments in our family's business history for my father to receive the award 23 years ago. It was very special to him."
Saddlery parts for the Queen's horses are fired up at the firm, as staff are trusted by the Queen to make riding equipment.
Worker Gavin Stone said: "It really is incredible what you can do with a piece of sand. The things you can make is unbelievable."
In Bromsgrove, the Royal Warrant was displayed by workers at Harris Brush more than five decades ago and decorating tools fit for palaces have been supplied since then.
LG Harris managing director Chris Wood said: "It's that prestige that the Royal household think our products are worth using within their premises and it's a real nice link to the past for us, having held it since 1961."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk