One person dead after house fire in Malvern
- Published
One person has died in a house fire in Worcestershire.
Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service was called to a semi-detached bungalow in Churchill Drive, Malvern, at 06:27 BST.
The fire service said it did not believe the cause of the fire was suspicious.
Further information on the person who died is currently unknown and fire officers are working with the police to establish how the blaze started.
