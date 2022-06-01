Kidderminster carer jailed for defrauding elderly woman of life savings
A carer defrauded her elderly friend of her life savings, worth tens of thousands of pounds, police said.
Jacqueline Ashberry, 61, from Kidderminster, became the 88-year-old victim's unofficial carer after 25 years of friendship.
She controlled her finances and was later discovered by the victim's son.
At Worcester Crown Court on 27 May, Ashberry was jailed for 35 months after pleading guilty to fraud by abuse of position.
She had a "history of preying on vulnerable and elderly victims", West Mercia Police said.
Ashberry had previously received a suspended two-year sentence after being charged with theft and fraud against another elderly person in 2019.
