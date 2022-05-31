Murder accused in court after woman found dead in Hopwood country lane
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead in a country lane.
Kerry Owen, 35, was discovered by a dog walker on Wast Hills Lane, in Hopwood, Worcestershire, on Friday.
Alan Edney appeared before magistrates in Kidderminster on Tuesday, accused of killing her.
The 30-year-old, of Kenilworth Road, Birmingham, only spoke to confirm his personal details and that he understood the charge against him.
He was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Worcester Crown Court on Wednesday.
West Mercia Police said a 51-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.
