Seven bailed after fighting at caravan site in Eckington
Seven men arrested after fighting broke out at a caravan site have been released on police bail.
Officers were called to Castle View Eckington Travellers Site, near Pershore, at about 22:00 BST on Saturday and again at 07:40 on Sunday.
Two of the men, aged 21 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over the attack on Saturday, the force said.
Four others, aged 18 to 46, were held on suspicion of actual bodily harm.
The seventh arrested man, 63, was arrested on suspicion of common assault.
