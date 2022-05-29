Seven men arrested after disorder at Eckington caravan park
- Published
Seven men have been arrested after disorder broke out twice at a caravan park.
Officers from West Mercia Police were deployed to the site in Eckington, near Pershore, at about 22:00 BST on Saturday and again at 07:40 on Sunday.
Two men, aged 21 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to the "incident" on Saturday, the force said.
Four men, aged 18 to 46, were held on suspicion of actual bodily harm.
The seventh arrested man, 63, was detained on suspicion of common assault.
Police said all of the suspects remained in custody.
"We would like to reassure the public that we believe these to have been isolated incidents," Insp Billy Keys said.
"However, people may see an increased police presence near to the caravan park as we continue with our investigations."
Anyone with information has been asked to contact the force.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk