Covid event inspires Upton-upon-Severn fancy dress festival
A town will hold a two-day fancy dress festival for the first time this weekend after the success of a pandemic-inspired event.
People in Upton-upon-Severn, Worcestershire, held a one-day event in June 2021 in which people dressed up to lift spirits after the lockdowns.
Inspired by the popularity, organiser Chris Swift said he decided to expand the fun to the Minge Lane Festival.
"I think everybody likes to put on a costume," he said.
The event has been named after the road in the town that gained notoriety in 2014 when it topped a list of the UK's rudest street names.
Mr Swift said several options were suggested as a name for the festival, but when the public came to choose "the people from Upton pretty much all voted to call it the Minge Lane Festival".
The idea of putting on fancy dress to cheer people up during the pandemic was discussed by residents last year and they decided on the one-day event held on 12 June.
Buskers were encouraged to come and play along with live bands in pubs and people went about their lives while wearing costumes.
"I think it is a bit of fun for everyone - they like to see their friends in a costume and they like to basically come and have a party," Mr Swift said.
The free festival has expanded to Saturday and Sunday and, along with more live music, will feature Morris dancing, face painting and a fancy dress competition.
Dressing up is key, Mr Swift says, as anybody this weekend who lives, works or drives through Upton is "expected to put on fancy dress costumes".
