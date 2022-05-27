Birdman Nick: Thousands raised after bird lover attacked in park
More than £3,000 has been raised for a man known as Birdman Nick, who was attacked by a dog walker while out feeding ducks.
West Mercia Police said it happened at Arrow Valley Country Park, in Redditch, Worcestershire, on 23 May when he tried to stop a dog attacking the birds.
Birdman Nick is well-known in the town and photographer John Hodges set up the appeal to show that people cared.
Mr Hodges said his friend had a passion for looking after wild birds.
"He goes out the way, every day, twice a day, to walk a few miles across town, carrying a bag of seed to feed the birds," he said.
West Mercia Police said Birdman Nick was attacked at about 05:30 BST after he approached a man with a black dog scaring the birds.
He asked the dog walker to control the animal, the force said, and was assaulted, suffering "considerable facial injuries" which needed hospital treatment.
Mr Hodges said he learned of the attack through a friend and initially wanted to raise £1,000 to allow him to "continue his selfless passion and help fund the expensive bird food he provides every day".
He said he planned to meet Birdman Nick on Friday to surprise him with the news and hoped the money would be "life changing".
"I hope with this fundraiser we can show Nick how much we appreciate the sacrifices he makes for the benefit of our community and wildlife," he said.
Mr Hodges also said he was concerned about the number of violent incidents in the park and that his friend was a "shy gentleman" who had "put himself in firing line to protect his birds".
He said he had spoken to dog walkers himself to warn them they were distressing the birds and wanted to see action taken to improve security.
