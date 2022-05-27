Murder probe after body found on Worcestershire lane
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman's body was found on a country lane in Worcestershire.
West Mercia Police said the body was found by a dog walker on Wast Hills Lane in Hopwood, on Friday morning.
A police cordon is in place and the road closed at the junctions with Lea End Lane and Redhill Road while investigations continue.
Det Ch Insp Gerry Smith said officers believed they had identified the woman and were working to contact her family.
He appealed for anyone who was in the area, or travelling through it, in the early hours of Friday to speak to officers.
"At this stage it is far too early to speculate as to what has happened, but it's important to say that we do not believe there to be any risk to the local or wider community," Det Ch Insp Smith said.
"I don't underestimate the impact that something like this will have on the local community, so you can expect to see additional officers in the surrounding areas while our investigation continues."
