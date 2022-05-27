Worcestershire business owner 'burnt out' in fight against cost of living
- Published
Small businesses are "burnt out" and "closing daily" due to the rising cost of living, a hairdresser has said
Angie Monroe, who runs a salon in Stourport, Worcestershire, told the BBC she has suffered sleepless nights worrying about the winter energy price hike.
Her electricity bills have already tripled from £80 a month to £250 a month.
The average energy bill is set to rise to £2,800 a year, Ofgem has said.
"It's stressful, I didn't sleep last night because of what will happen in October and there's nothing I can do", Ms Monroe said.
"In the salon, I avoid putting the heating when it's not cold because of the cost, it's like a military operation.
"I'm having to do 11-hour shifts just to make ends meet".
The typical household energy bill is set to rise by about £800 a year in October, the energy regulator has warned.
Ofgem boss Jonathan Brearley said the price rises were a "once in a generation event not seen since the oil crisis in the 1970s".
The number of people in fuel poverty may double to 12 million, he added.
To combat this, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced every household in the UK is set to receive an energy bill discount of £400 as part of a package of new measures to tackle soaring prices.
The poorest households will also get a payment of £650 to help with the cost of living,
For business owner like Ms Monroe, the future remains uncertain.
"We're living on eggshells wondering what's next," she said. "You're constantly looking over your shoulder.
"I see businesses closing every day because of the rising costs - it's heartbreaking.
"All I can do is keep trying to survive but there's only so much you can do."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk