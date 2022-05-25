Fifty guns handed in to West Mercia Police as firearm surrender continues
More than 50 firearms have so far been handed in to West Mercia Police as part of a national surrender scheme.
Firearms can be handed in at police stations in Worcester, Kidderminster, Redditch, Telford, Shrewsbury and Hereford.
The force said people would not face prosecution and would remain anonymous.
It stated gun crime was "not a significant issue in West Mercia" but it would continue to work hard to keep weapons out of communities.
Ch Insp Sarah Corteen said the force had had "a great response to the campaign so far".
"There is still time for anyone who owns an unregistered firearm or one that is no longer wanted to safely hand them in," she said.
People who own legally-held firearms were not affected, the force said, but many people "own firearms unaware that they are illegal or have been forgotten about".
If members of the public are unable to turn in unwanted firearms at a police station, the force asked they call 999 and wait for a specialist officer to arrive.
The surrender scheme runs until 29 May.
