Rachel Pighills: Mum smiling and talking after life-saving op in Spain
A mum from Worcestershire is recovering well after undergoing a life-saving operation in Spain, her husband has said.
Rachel Pighills' brain began sinking into her spine following a freak accident involving a fan.
After receiving a £130,000 donation from an anonymous benefactor, the 35-year-old was able to receive specialist treatment for a complex neck injury.
She is now said to be "smiling and talking".
The mother-of-one, from Pershore, was struck by a fan in 2018, which damaged her neck leaving it struggling to support the weight of her head.
Family and friends set up a crowdfunding bid for the surgery in Barcelona.
The 12-hour procedure took place on Friday at Teknon hospital.
"The surgery, as far as we know, has been very successful", her husband Guy told the BBC via Zoom.
"This lunchtime her aunt managed to spoon feed her, she was smiling and talking which is absolutely amazing to see.
"Last night was horrendous, when she started having a seizure I freaked out completely.
"I had to pin her to the bed to try and stop her shaking too much because I was scared it might damage the fusion in any way. I was terrified."
In March, the family revealed on social media they were about £140,000 short of the money needed for the life-saving treatment.
Earlier this month a benefactor from Warwickshire came forward with the remaining sum.
"The support has been unbelievable, I don't have the words to thank people", Mr Pighills added.
"We had the amazing lady who gave us the loan and we have to keep fundraising to pay that back.
"If it wasn't for her it would never have been possible."