Herefordshire Viking hoard to go on display for first time
- Published
A hoard of Viking treasure once at the centre of a court case is to go on display for the first time.
The coins and jewellery was found by two detectorists in Herefordshire who did not declare the treasure.
From Saturday, the items, including gold ornaments and 29 silver coins, will be on display at Hereford Museum Resource and Learning Centre.
Herefordshire Councillor Gemma Davies said she was excited the items were "where they belong".
George Powell and Layton Davies uncovered the treasure in 2015 and sold it to dealers instead of reporting the find in Eye, near Leominster.
They were jailed in 2019, with the court told most of the hoard - valued at anywhere between £3 and £12m - was still missing.
Two others were also jailed for their part in concealing the find.
Along with the hoard, visitors will also be able to try activities and view pop-up displays
A roadshow will also be touring the county with Viking re-enactors and a trove of information on the treasure.
Ms Davies, cabinet member for commissioning, procurement and assets, said: "The Viking treasure is made up of some exquisite pieces whose craftsmanship defies belief when you consider when they were made and the very basic tools they were made with.
"But it's not simply their beauty or their rarity that makes the hoard so special. It's also the fact that some of the coins actually change our understanding of history.
"All that richness is packed into tiny precious items we now have the privilege to see on display in Herefordshire."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk