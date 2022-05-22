Apple-shaped orchards open at Brockhampton estate
Stunning drone pictures have revealed the newly planted orchards at a Herefordshire estate.
The greenery - shaped like an apple - has been installed at the Brockhampton National Trust site and is now open to the public.
The three-year-project saw the transformation of a 21-acre plot.
It was inspired by the eating apple, from its origins in Kazakhstan through to its traditional use as the Herefordshire cider apple.
The orchards were designed by Walter Jack Studio and landscape architects the Rathbone Partnership.
Trees have been planted elsewhere on the estate too, with 700 installed in total.
Species of apple, damson, pear and quince have been selected alongside maple, hazel, elder and blackthorn, providing a variety of habitats for pollinators and other wildlife - and a blossoming spectacle in spring.
"It is a celebration of fruit - both the fascinating history of how it first arrived in England, and the many benefits fruiting trees can provide for wildlife," National Trust countryside manager Iain Carter said.