Badsey community dig hopes to unearth story of village
A community archaeological dig is hoping to answer questions about the origins of a Worcestershire village.
Residents of Badsey are invited to come along and join the dig on Saturday and Sunday.
Nina O'Hare, Community Archaeologist at Worcestershire County Council, said little was known about medieval settlements in the county as many of them were still occupied.
She said that made large-scale excavations impossible.
However, small test pits are being dug in gardens and other areas.
Ms Hare said it was hoped clues left over the centuries would help piece together the village's story.
Badsey is the fourth settlement to be investigated in the Small Pits, Big Ideas project, which runs until spring 2023 and will culminate in an exhibition of finds.
A similar event in Wichenford last month attracted almost 100 volunteers.
The team unearthed 18th Century counterfeit coins and large amounts of pottery, some of it dating back to the medieval period.