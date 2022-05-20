Worcestershire council 'failed' vulnerable teen, watchdog rules
A council has been ordered to pay damages after a teenager with complex special educational needs was left without vital therapy and support.
The Local Government Ombudsman found Worcestershire County Council "failed" Billy Round and said it must improve how it treats SEND children following an inquiry.
It had a "detrimental" impact on the 18-year-old's development, his mum said.
The council has apologised.
"It has crucified us," Billy's mum, Elena Round told the BBC.
She added: "Not only have we had to see Billy mentally suffering, we have suffered as a couple.
"They have failed us as a family."
Despite having a legally-binding education, health and care plan, the teenager who has complex needs, was unlawfully denied physical and occupational therapy after moving to Worcestershire in 2018.
This meant he struggled to carry out every day activities such as getting dressed, washing, changing, feeding and drinking.
"It has had a detrimental effect on his education at a key point in his life," Mrs Round said.
Ofsted inspected SEND services in the county in November and found while there had been some improvements, "significant weaknesses" remained in four important areas.
In particular, it highlighted the fragile relationships with parents and carers, plus a lack of provision of adequate care plans.
Following an unresolved complaint to the local authority, the Round family took the county council to court and won the case.
The ombudsman awarded the family thousands of pounds in damages and told Worcestershire County Council it must review support offered to other families and their complaints.
Mrs Round is now calling for an independent investigation into Worcestershire County Council's Children First SEND practices.
Councillor Tracey Onslow, cabinet member with responsibility for education, said the council "accepts the findings of the report".
She added: "We have conducted a full review of our SEND services and have been on a journey to improve."