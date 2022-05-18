Delays after Worcestershire M5 lorry crash
A stretch of the M5 has been closed following a collision involving two lorries.
The motorway has been closed northbound between junction eight for the M50 and junction seven for Worcester and Evesham.
West Mercia Police, which is at the scene, advised drivers to avoid the route.
National Highways said there were delays of around 50 minutes and tailbacks stretching four miles (6km).
Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Services are also on scene.
