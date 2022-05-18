Landowner admits River Lugg damage in Herefordshire
- Published
A man has admitted causing damage to the protected River Lugg.
John Price, who owns land either side of the Herefordshire river, pleaded guilty to seven charges under the prosecution brought by Natural England and the Environment Agency.
The charges included removing silt and gravels from the river bed, uprooting trees, reprofiling the river bank and failing to prevent agricultural pollution.
He will be sentenced later this year.
During the hearing at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday, the prosecution asked Natural England and the Environment Agency to provide a full plan of restoration works which Price will be ordered to carry out.
The river is a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and is home to a range of animals.
The land in question was on or near Day House Farm, Kingsland, Herefordshire, the agencies said.
The charges, which also include dredging and damage to habitats without consent from Natural England, relate to action taken in November 2020 and to further activity which Mr Price is alleged to have carried out a year later in December 2021.
