Redditch father on lifelong chemotherapy takes on marathon challenge
A father-of-three on lifelong chemotherapy after being diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour is to run more than 26 miles for charity.
Mark Poulton, from Redditch in Worcestershire was diagnosed with an oligodendroglioma in June 2014.
He is now set to run the equivalent of a marathon to raise money for the Brain Tumour Research charity.
"I feel fortunate that research and development of treatments means I am still here today," he said.
Mr Poulton, who has owned his own forklift training company for 17 years, was driving back from a job when he felt unwell.
He suffered a seizure and was taken to the nearest hospital, King's Mill in Mansfield, where scans found the 6cm (2.4in) mass on his brain.
He was later transferred to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire (UHCW) in Coventry where 90% of the tumour was removed.
Mr Poulton said: "Our son, Rhys [now eight] was just a few months old when I was diagnosed and that was hard for the whole family and that made me slow down for the first year after I was diagnosed.
"The children know that daddy has a lump in his head and he has to take medication."
For years he had suffered with mild memory problems, mood changes and headaches which was put down to his constant working, lifestyle and ageing.
He now has regular scans to monitor what is left of the tumour and remains on lifelong chemotherapy. Mr Poulton praised the "compassion and support" of staff at UHCW.
Motivated by his own experience of living with a brain tumour, he is already half-way through his Jog 26.2 Miles in May Challenge.
