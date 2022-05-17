Darrell Meekcom accused of speed camera moon in Kidderminster pleads not guilty
A man who allegedly bared his behind to a speed camera van has denied public order offences and resisting arrest.
At Worcester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, Darrell Meekcom denied three charges relating to an incident in Kidderminster on 5 November.
The 55-year-old, of Coley Close in the town, is to stand trial before magistrates in Redditch on 2 August.
He pleaded not guilty to two charges of using threatening or abusive words likely to cause harassment or alarm.
He also denied obstructing or resisting an officer in execution of their duty.
