Kidderminster crash: Woman, 73, killed in two-car collision
- Published
A 73-year-old woman died when the car she was driving crashed with another vehicle in Kidderminster.
A Skoda Yeti and a Ford Focus convertible collided on the A456 Ringway at 14:40 BST on Friday.
Both vehicles were travelling from the Kidderminster Medical Centre roundabout towards the Blackwell Street roundabout, said West Mercia Police.
The driver of the Skoda died at the scene, said the force, which wants to hear from any witnesses.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.