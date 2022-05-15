Ukrainian woman pays tribute to city's welcome
- Published
A Ukrainian woman who is now living with her daughter in Worcester said the welcome from people since arriving in the city has been "overwhelming".
English language teacher Yuliia Mosina, from the central-eastern city of Dnipro in Ukraine, fled with Anna, 13, leaving other family members.
They have been to Worcester Cathedral, up the Malvern Hills and cycling since they began living with a couple.
Mrs Mosina said the area was "calm and friendly", green and clean.
The mother, who is with Michael and Jan Sheath in Worcester, added they were also living with three dogs "and a cat, who is 21".
Mr Sheath, their host, said it "didn't feel like a big decision in truth".
"It just felt appropriate... they're still here and they can stay as long as they want," he added.
Mrs Mosina stated that although some infrastructure was damaged in Dnipro, her street was not, "but of course there are a lot of soldiers".
While it was calm in Worcestershire compared to Ukraine, "it was not a very easy decision to leave home and family".
After going by rail, volunteers took her by bus from the border with Poland to Warsaw, where she spent a week.
Asked about Worcester, Mrs Mosina described it as a "very green city" and said it was "as in all the British films, Sherlock Holmes, for example, something like that."
Questioned about her first impressions of local people, she stated they were "very friendly".
Walking for the first time "they said to us 'hello', but we are strangers for them".
"I like everything, your clean streets... trees in blossom, everything."
The English language teacher of 16 years has been in Worcester since 7 April and her daughter has since started school.
Mrs Mosina said she was "very lucky with [the] people who host us".
Mrs Sheath added that it was a "privilege" to spend time with them, and to "feel as though you're doing something productive and meaningful".
"It's like having a favourite niece and her daughter," she added.
