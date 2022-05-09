Motorist sought after fleeing Malvern crash scene
Police are searching for a man who fled the scene of a serious crash in Worcestershire earlier.
A Ford Fiesta driver, travelling towards Malvern, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital after being cut from the car.
The driver of the other car, a Ford Kuga, fled the scene on foot.
A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice in relation to the incident, said West Mercia Police.
Emergency services were called to Abbey Road in Malvern shortly before 07:00 BST, after two cars crashed head-on, police said.
Officers are carrying out a search of the local area to locate the man, described as being aged late 20s to early 30s, medium build and wearing shorts.
A closure of Wells Road, at the junction of Abbey Road and Peachfield Road, is expected to remain in place for some time for the investigation, said the force.
