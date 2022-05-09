Police hunt witness with neck tattoo after killing outside Redditch Asda
Police are searching for a potential witness after a man was fatally stabbed outside an Asda store.
Two teenagers have been charged with murder after Ian Kirwan, 53, from Redditch, in Worcestershire, was stabbed in the town on 8 March.
A man with a tattoo on the left side of his neck identified on CCTV from the store in Jinnah Road may hold important information, says West Mercia Police.
The witness's images may be released if they cannot be identified, it said.
The man is white and was wearing a grey and black North Face hooded top, black jogging trousers and a black baseball cap, the force said.
Anyone with information that could help identify the man with the tattoo is asked to contact police.
