Former magistrate's court turned into Hereford dance studio
- Published
A dance company has been awarded a £100,000 grant to turn a former magistrate's court into a dance studio.
2Faced Dance in Hereford received the money from Arts Council England's £22.7m Capital Investment Programme.
The grade II listed building, which is now called the Centre of Movement, has already had its prison cells converted into changing rooms.
Dame Arlene Phillips, patron of 2Faced, said the move focussed on "removing barriers to dance".
"This investment will help us bring together disabled and non-disabled artists as well as widen access to visitors," Dame Arlene said.
The Centre of Movement is now used to host a weekly inclusive dance class, as well as it being used by local collaborator Kris Saunders, a wheelchair dance artist.
2Faced Dance Company, which is a non-profit organisation, is an all-male professional company that tour extensively across the UK, while helping to support and mentor local artists.
The company moved into the court just before the first national lockdown in 2020 and the judge's former bench is now the dance studio.
As well as being the home of 2Faced Dance, the Centre of Movement is also used by local people who run dance classes, pilates and tai chi.
The Capital Investment Programme has provided grants to 66 different organisations across the country, aims to help arts groups transform their buildings and equipment so they can operate safely post-pandemic.
Darren Henley, Chief Executive of Arts Council England said: "World class creativity and culture needs a resilient and sustainable infrastructure to allow it to flourish."
With this in mind, the grant is also being used to invest in more environmentally friendly ways for the professional company to tour around the country.
These ways include a new electric vehicle, LED lighting and bike racks.
Dame Phillips said although the building's grade II listed status had "thrown up some challenges", the group was "really excited by the plans and can't wait to welcome everyone into the Centre for Movement".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk