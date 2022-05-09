Eardisley crash: Drink-driving charge as car demolishes wall
A man has been charged with drink driving after a car demolished a wall in a crash.
West Mercia Police said its officers were called to the scene in Herefordshire at about 22:00 BST on Friday.
The car struck the wall on the side of the A4111 between Eardisley and Kington.
The arrested man - in his 20s - has been bailed ahead of an appearance at court.
