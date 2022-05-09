Redditch brothers' babies born within hours of each other
- Published
Two brothers became first-time fathers just over two hours apart.
George Robinson and Hayley Bocking welcomed son Oliver James on Easter Monday, shortly before Joe and Ellie Robinson's baby Reginald Geoffrey.
The siblings, from Redditch, said it was "magical".
Midwife Ami Turner was involved in both births at Worcestershire Royal Hospital, which happened on her own 33rd birthday.
Baby Oliver arrived weighing 8lb 3oz (3.6kg) at 06:05 BST, on his expected due date, while Reginald had already made an appearance at 03:48, five days early, weighing 7lb 13oz (3.2kg).
The brothers, who work together at a tree surgery firm, are also set to become uncles again later this year, with their older brother Tom expecting his first child in September.
"We were there to support each other," Joe said.
"The hospital staff were a bit confused about it - we kept getting questions about who we were and why we where there together, because you weren't allowed any visitors.
"When we told them we were brothers and both of our partners were in labour they couldn't get their heads around it."
'Best friends'
New mum, Ms Bocking added: "We hope they will be best of friends, I think they will be little terrors."
Ms Turner was lead midwife for the birth of baby Oliver, and assisted midwife Emma Bentley for the birth of Reginald.
She said: "It was amazing to be involved with both of the births from the same family on the same day.
"It was just too special an occasion to miss out on and was the best way to spend my own birthday."
