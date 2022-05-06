Road closure after car hits Beckford house
A road has been closed after a car struck a house, badly damaging it.
Ambulance crews were called to the junction of the A46 and Beckford Close in Beckford, Worcestershire at 23:55 BST on Thursday.
The driver was treated at the scene for non-serious injuries and taken to hospital for further treatment.
National Highways said the A46 was closed in both directions between the A435 to the A4184 on Friday morning.
The road is expected to remain closed while the property is made safe and the vehicle is recovered, police said.
Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said it sent crews from Evesham and Droitwich to the scene. They stabilised the car and helped free the driver before the structural integrity of the building was assessed.
