Symonds Yat pub 'only just drying out' after two years
- Published
A pub owner says his premises is "only just drying out" after flooding more than two years ago.
Chris Rollinson, who runs The Saracens Head in Symonds Yat, Herefordshire, said flooding in February 2020 had been the worst in living memory.
He said it "devastated us", adding water had come through windows and had reached the level of the bar top at the pub, which is near the River Wye.
The flood caused tens of thousands of pounds of damage, Mr Rollinson said.
Mr Rollinson, who owns the pub with his family, said he had not expected the water to be that high.
He said: "[There was] lots of damage, tens of thousands of pounds worth of equipment and we had to have all the walls re-plastered where the water had been.
"[We had to] get all the electrics re-done. It was devastating. It's only just drying out really after two years."
The pub was flooded in late 2019 and then in February 2020.
It opened up in the summer of that year, but had to close due to coronavirus restrictions before later reopening.
Bosses said the furlough scheme - in which the government helped pay the wages of employees - had helped, as it had been able to keep all staff on.
When asked if he could get insurance, Mr Rollinson said: "The last quote we had was £15,000 a year with £100 excess.
"We didn't have flood insurance, no, so it's just not viable to have flood insurance here.
"Living by a river, you take the rough with the smooth."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk