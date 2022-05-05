The Lenches 250-seat amphitheatre could be ready by the autumn
A planned 250-seat village amphitheatre could be complete by the autumn following a number of setbacks.
Patrick Twist, club secretary of The Lenches Sports and Recreation Ground in Worcestershire, said there would be "nothing quite like it" in the West Midlands.
Wet weather and the discovery of an underground power cable have delayed the project.
It began three years ago, following a grant from Wychavon District Council.
Mr Twist said the natural slope at the sports ground gave a "fabulous view, across the Severn and Avon valley towards the Malverns", which he believes will attract visitors from around the county.
The Lenches is a rural area of Worcestershire, just outside Evesham and he said the project "will put The Lenches on the map".
He said the amphitheatre will be used to stage music events, plays, historical re-enactments and smaller-scale community events.
The idea has been around for the last 20 years, he said, but only started to become a reality when the council awarded the grant.
Western Power had to be called in to move the underground cable when it was discovered, delaying work on the amphitheatre, and Mr Twist said when winter came "it got very wet and we just had to stop work for four or five months".
He now anticipates work will take between 12 and 16 weeks to complete.
