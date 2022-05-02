Factory fire tackled at Overross Industrial Estate in Ross-on-Wye
More than 50 firefighters have been tackling a large factory fire in Herefordshire.
Ten fire engines and two aerial ladders were among appliances sent to Overross Industrial Estate, Ross-on-Wye, after the call-out at about 01:50 BST.
Ade Farmer, group commander at Hereford and Worcester Fire Service, said they were helped by crews from south Wales.
He said firefighters made good progress "through the early hours" and four crews remained, damping down.
Pictures from the scene in Netherton Road show the fire involved the firm Clean. The company specialises in laundry services for the hospitality industry as well as linen and workwear rental, its website says.
Earlier, the fire service advised people living nearby to close their doors and windows and avoid the area.
Fire investigation officers are at the scene working to establish the cause of the blaze, Mr Farmer said.
Posting on Twitter, Mr Farmer praised the "great effort" of crews and said his role was as a hazmat technical adviser at the scene.