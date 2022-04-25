Fairs returning to Herefordshire after two-year break
Two fairs that have not been held since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic are to return to Herefordshire.
The Leominster May Fair will take place from 28 to 30 April and Hereford May Fair on 3-5 May.
Thousands of people are expected at the events, which include rides, traditional ceremonies and food stalls.
The Leominster May Fair is held in part of Broad Street, as well as Corn Street, Victoria Street and Corn Square, which are closed to traffic.
More than half a dozen roads in Hereford also face closures during the festival there.
Ange Tyler, Herefordshire Council cabinet member for housing, regulatory services and community safety, said: "Both fairs remain a popular and important part of our county's heritage.
"We are delighted to welcome them back to the streets after a two-year hiatus and encourage all fair-goers to visit safely as they enjoy these events."
