Polish expat living in Fladbury returns with Ukrainian donations
- Published
A Polish man living in the UK has returned to his home country with a truck of donations for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.
Bartosz Michalak, who lives in Fladbury, Worcestershire, went to Politza in northwest Poland with clothing, food and towels.
The 18-hour-trip is the second Mr Michalak has taken, after returning from Poland last month.
He said an appeal on Facebook saw many people "still wanting to donate".
"Last time when we were here [Politza], we made a nice relationship with the lady who looks after the refugees," Mr Michalak said.
"She gave us a whole list of what is needed right now and it was mainly clothes for women and girls," he added.
Mr Michalak, who has been travelling with his friend Dave Saunders, also took food, shoes, towels and bedding.
The UN said that more than 5.1 million people had left Ukraine. Poland has taken in 2,867,241 refugees.
Mr Michalak said people back in Worcestershire "want to help", but said because they could not physically take items to refugees, he and Mr Saunders "are like a link between Britain and Poland".
