Worcestershire fish pass and footbridge damaged by fire
- Published
A footbridge and fish pass have been damaged in a fire involving flood debris.
The fish pass at Bevere in Worcestershire was one of two installed as part of the Unlocking the Severn project, enabling fish to travel up weirs along the River Severn.
The team behind the £20m river project said it was "devastated" by the damage caused by the fire on Wednesday night.
Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.
Lorna Pederson, the group's community engagement manager, said the group believed the fire had been started deliberately.
She said the team had been working to clear the debris since Thursday.
"There was a large amount of debris on top of the fish pass and there seems to have been quite a serious fire that has taken place overnight.
"It is really difficult to know what has happened but it does seem quite unlikely that the debris would have caught fire spontaneously.
"It is likely to still be quite damp from the flooding and there is nothing around that area so we don't know, but it does seem it may have been set alight on purpose by somebody," she said.
The team inspected the area and reported that water flow seemed to be good and fish should still be able to pass underneath, but damage to the footbridge was their greatest concern.
Ms Pederson said the group would work with local authorities to find out what had happened and whether anything could be done to prevent it happening in future.
