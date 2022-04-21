Hornby to recreate Severn Valley Railway's purple Jubilee train
Toymakers Hornby will produce a model of a bright purple train which is marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The Severn Valley Railway, which runs through Shropshire and Worcestershire, renamed one of its locomotives Elizabeth II, repainted it and gave it the number 70 to mark the occasion.
It made its first appearance on 14 April and will be part of the railway's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Part of the proceeds from the model's sale will go to charity.
The railway made the announcement about the toy replica on the Queen's 96th birthday.
There will be 1,500 copies of the limited edition model train, which will be be released in the autumn.
The railway and Hornby said they would donate a proportion of the profits from the sale of 'Elizabeth II' to The Patron's Fund, which supports charities to which the Queen is a patron.
SVR said it repainted and renamed the 34027 Taw Valley engine "In recognition of such an historic milestone".
Its locomotive was given the name Elizabeth II after gaining more than a third of the votes in a poll in which the railway said more than 1,200 names had been suggested.
Other options had been Severn Majesty, Valley Monarch and Gloriana.
As well as being part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the locomotive will be used for events to mark the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.