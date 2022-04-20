Droitwich shop which fought lockdown fines to close
The owners of a card and gift shop who won an appeal against fines when they refused to shut during the coronavirus lockdown are to close their shop.
Alasdair and Lydia Walker-Cox, of Grace Cards and Books in Droitwich, won an appeal against a £35,000 fine in February.
The couple will close their business at the end of the month after 31 years.
Mrs Walker-Cox said the decision to close is unrelated to the court hearings.
"Those two issues are two separate issues," she said.
"One was an issue of principle, that we shouldn't have been told to close anyway and the other is an issue of that there isn't the business in Droitwich to support a shop like ours with the rents as they are.
"If the business was here in Droitwich, if it was busy enough for us to survive, then we would continue so it is has not really got anything to do with the court thing, really, that is a separate issue."
The couple kept their shop open in November 2020 when rules required non-essential businesses to close to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Financial compensation schemes were also extended.
They argued it qualified for exemption because it sold icing, sweets and publications. But in August, a judge called this reasoning a "fig leaf".
However, the couple won the appeal at Worcester Crown Court.
Ms Walker-Cox said it had been an "amazing relief".
"We sell food, we have always sold food for 31 years in our shop and shops that were considered food retailers were allowed to be opened so it was just principle really," she added.
