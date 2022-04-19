Dogs put down after fatal attack on boy in Worcestershire
Three dogs seized after a two-year-old boy was killed in an attack at his home have now been put down, police say.
The boy suffered a cardiac arrest after the attack and was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital, but he later died.
West Mercia Police said no arrests had been made and investigations continued. The force has not said how many dogs were involved in the attack.
Rottweilers are not included on the list of banned breeds.
Speaking after the incident, Supt Rebecca Love said it was a "truly tragic incident".
