Hereford Beryl Bikes scheme extended for five years
- Published
Beryl Bikes are set to stay in Hereford for another five years after the scheme was extended.
Plans will also see the number of e-bikes doubled with another 30 to be added from September 2022.
The scheme launched in 2019, allowing people to hire a bike via an app. Today there are 200 bikes as well as e-bikes.
Herefordshire Council said it had been "hugely successful" and had made a "significant" impact on congestion in the city.
The local authority said feedback suggested about a quarter of the trips made on the bikes had replaced road transport journeys.
Beryl offers customers a choice of "pay-as-you-ride", with a £1 unlocking fee plus 5p per minute, or longer-term packages for those planning to use them regularly.
The firm said there were no parking bays and the bikes were connected to the internet and accessed by an app.
Chief executive of Beryl, Phil Ellis, said the bikes aimed to help people travel more sustainably and reduce congestion while improving air quality.
The scheme was first launched in July 2019 with 75 bikes, eventually rising to 200 bikes, with an additional 30 e-bikes added in March 2021.
The company has said more than 203,000 journeys have been made, covering about 307,000 miles (495,000 km).
Cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, Councillor John Harrington, has said the fleet of Beryl Bikes have proved to be a "real asset" to the city.
