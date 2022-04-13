Man dies after taking part in Worcester charity boxing event
- Published
A man has died after taking part in a charity boxing event.
Paramedics were called to Tramps Nightclub in Angel Place, Worcester on Saturday evening.
The man, in his 20s, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham in a serious condition, but later died.
Ultra White Collar Boxing (UWCB), which organises the charity events, said it would offer family and friends all the support it could and an investigation was underway.
In a statement, a spokesperson said everyone at UWCB was devastated to hear of the tragic death of this young man and deepest sympathies went out to family friends.
The spokesperson said with investigations now under way into the cause of death, it would be "inappropriate to comment further at this stage".
West Mercia Police, which attended, said no other injuries were reported.
West Midlands Ambulance Service stated it was called at about 19:45 BST to reports of an incident on Angel Place.
A man who had sustained serious injuries was treated by ambulance staff at the scene.
Cancer Research UK, for which UWCB raises money for, said it sent its "sincerest condolences" to the man's family.
Executive director of fundraising and engagement at Cancer Research UK Phil Almond added: "Our thoughts are with the man's loved ones and friends at this time."
