MND fundraiser collects hundreds of Easter eggs for giveaway
A "local celebrity" who is raising money for motor neurone disease research has collected hundreds of Easter eggs for his latest challenge.
John Adams, 77, of Droitwich Spa, Worcestershire, will be giving out the eggs to children in the town centre on Easter Sunday.
He has raised more than £12,500 since pledging to raise cash and awareness since his MND diagnosis in 2017.
The former postman said he was looking forward to giving out the eggs.
Mr Adams, who now communicates by writing or via a voice machine, said: "It will be a very special day as I love my town and the people and I will also be spreading awareness of MND."
He plans to dress up and his mobility scooter will be transformed into a "bunny mobility" for the occasion.
"After getting diagnosed I decided to dedicate every day I was blessed with, to work hard to promote awareness of this devastating disease and to raise funds to find a cure," he said.
His daughter Helen Millward said he "had an enormous social media following" and people had sent Easter eggs via Amazon and donations, including from America.
He is also well known locally and people had brought eggs and donations to his home, she said.
"When he goes out on his mobility scooter everybody waves. They call him Sir John and he had become a local celebrity because he is so happy and always smiling and people know about his fundraising."
His previous fundraising has included making gift tags and collecting messages for a "Christmas tree of hope".
Mr Adams, who has retained his sense of humour and positive attitude, often received messages from people with MND and their families about how he had helped and inspired them, she said.
"When he gets messages, his face lights up," Ms Millard added.