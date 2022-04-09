Charity rallies for Hereford builder diagnosed with cancer
A charity will complete an extension for a builder who supported other projects before a cancer diagnosis.
Kyle O'Connor, from Hereford, is undergoing treatment for an incurable form of brain cancer.
The 41-year-old's illness has left him unable to complete an extension and a loft conversion prompting Band of Builders (BoB) to step in to help.
About 15 tradespeople from the charity, which Mr O'Connor has previously helped out, will work on the renovation.
'A home they deserve'
"Work on the renovation of my home was coming along nicely when, a few days after my 40th birthday, I had a grand mal seizure," Mr O'Connor said.
"Within a couple of months, I was diagnosed with a grade three brain tumour, which required immediate surgery."
Since then, Mr O'Connor, his partner Rachel, daughter Lottie and stepson Harry have been living in the unfinished house.
"I'm seven months in to a year-long course of chemotherapy and all the time I'm at home, all I can see is work that needs to be completed to give my family the home they deserve," Mr O'Connor said.
"That's why I'm so grateful that Band of Builders is supporting my family."
The volunteer tradespeople will complete the extension and also make the ground floor suitable for Mr O'Connor's rehabilitation.
"Our team will help put his and his family's minds at rest," project lead Jake Anderson said.
"Not only that we'll complete his project but also that it will be up to his high standard.
